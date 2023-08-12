MULTIMEDIA

Images show Perseid meteors lighting up the sky

Georgi Licovski, EPA-EFE

Three hundred and twenty stacked digital images of long exposures show Perseid meteors and airplanes crossing the sky near the city of Kumanovo, Republic of North Macedonia, early Saturday. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet.