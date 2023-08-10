MULTIMEDIA
Italy celebrates 850th anniversary of the Leaning Tower of Pisa
Fabio Muzzi, EPA-EFE
Posted at Aug 10 2023 09:32 AM
The Leaning Tower of Pisa is illuminated during its ceremony day for the 850th anniversary in Pisa, Italy on Wednesday. The first foundation stones of the free standing bell tower, known for its nearly four-degree lean, were laid on 09 August 1173.
