Italy celebrates 850th anniversary of the Leaning Tower of Pisa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is illuminated during its ceremony day for the 850th anniversary in Pisa, Italy on Wednesday. The first foundation stones of the free standing bell tower, known for its nearly four-degree lean, were laid on 09 August 1173.