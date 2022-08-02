James Webb telescope captures Cartwheel Galaxy

MULTIMEDIA

James Webb telescope captures another celestial body

Space Telescope Science Institut, ESA/Webb/AFP

This handout composite image by ESA/James Webb Space telescope released on Tuesday shows the Cartwheel Galaxy and its companion galaxies is a composite from Webbís Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), which reveals details that are difficult to see in the individual images alone. This galaxy formed as the result of a high-speed collision that occurred about 400 million years ago. The Cartwheel is composed of two rings, a bright inner ring and a colorful outer ring.

