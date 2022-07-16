Home  >  Life

Playing the part

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 16 2022 02:43 PM

World War II exhibit opens at Fort Santiago

Actors wear World War II uniforms during the opening of the “World War II” exhibit at Fort Santiago, Intramuros on Saturday. The exhibit highlights the strong resistance groups at that time and features rare photographs of the era from the collections of WWII historian Dr. Ricardo T. Jose and WWII expert Anthony S. Feredo.

