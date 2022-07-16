World War II exhibit opens at Fort Santiago

MULTIMEDIA
Playing the part
Posted at Jul 16 2022
Actors wear World War II uniforms during the opening of the “World War II” exhibit at Fort Santiago, Intramuros on Saturday. The exhibit highlights the strong resistance groups at that time and features rare photographs of the era from the collections of WWII historian Dr. Ricardo T. Jose and WWII expert Anthony S. Feredo.
