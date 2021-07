MULTIMEDIA

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners

Binibining Pilipinas winners pose for photos during the coronation night at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Sunday. The winners are (from left) Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Bb. Pilipinas 2nd Runner-up 2021 Meiji Cruz, Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner-up 2021 Gabrielle Basiano.