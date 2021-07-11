Masbate's Hannah Arnold crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2021

Binibining Pilipinas winners (from left) Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio , Bb. 2nd Runner-up 2021 Meiji Cruz, Bb. 1st Runner-up 2021 Gabrielle Basiano. Screengrab from Bb Pilipinas

MANILA – Hannah Arnold from Masbate was named the winner of the Binibining Pilipinas International crown during the pageant’s coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Arnold bested 33 other candidates representing cities and provinces nationwide.

During the question and answer portion of the competition, Arnold was asked whether she believes that genuine freedom of speech exists in the Philippines nowadays.

"First of all, freedom of speech is a basic human right that we all must remember It is important for a democracy. With our upcoming elections, we definitely need free speech. For example on Twitter, we are limited to few characters and what I’ve seen from these tweets has been powerful and has helped me think about who I would like to vote for in the upcoming elections," she siad.

The other queens who also won during the finals night were Samantha Alexandra Panlilio from Cavite as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International; Cinderella Faye Obeñita from Cagayan de Oro as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental; and Maureen Ann Montagne from Batangas as Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

All four queens will represent the Philippines as they compete in their respective international pageants.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Basiano from Borongan, Eastern Samar and Meiji Cruz from Valenzuela were named first and second runners-up.

The following special awards were also handed out during the pageant:

Best in National Costume - Maria Ruth Erika Quin (Nueva Ecija)

Best in Swimsuit - Meiji Cruz (Valenzuela)

Best in Long Gown - Gabrielle Basiano (Borongan, Eastern Samar)

Binibining Araneta City - Maria Francesca Taruc (Angeles City, Pampanga)

Miss Friendship – Lesley Anne Ticaro (Tagum City)

Miss Talent – Vianca Louise Marcelo (Bocaue, Bulacan)

Miss Photogenic – Patrizia Mariah Garcia (Manila)

Miss Alagang Silka - Maria Francesca Taruc (Angeles City, Pampanga)

Jag Denim Queen - Hannah Arnold (Masbate)

Miss World Balance - Alexandra Faith Garcia (Olongapo City)

Miss Ever Bilena - Maureen Ann Montagne (Batangas)

Miss Pizza Hut - Karen Laurrie Mendoza (Iloilo)

Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice - Micca Rosal (Agoncillo, Batangas)

Miss Cream Silk - Maureen Ann Montagne (Batangas)

This year’s Binibining Pilipinas has been postponed several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of Binibining Pilipinas was originally set on May 31 last year, before it was indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

Formerly, Binibining Pilipinas was the home of the local Miss Universe franchise for half a century, until the establishment of a namesake Philippine organization in 2019.