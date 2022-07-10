MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the Philippine Revolutionary Army

Actors from the Republica Filipina Reenactment Group recreate the marching, rifle demonstration and firing tactics of the Philippine Revolutionary Army inside Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila on Sunday. The “Garrison in Intramuros” was organized by the actors with the Intramuros Administration and Renacimiento Manila.