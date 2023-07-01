San Juan holds Wattah Wattah festival

MULTIMEDIA

All dry for this year's Wattah Wattah fest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Participants from different San Juan barangays perform during the street dance competition as part of celebrations for the “Wattah Wattah” festival at the Pinaglabanan Shrine on Saturday. Several activities such as the dance competition and the Santong Tao Float competition are in line for this year’s celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in lieu of the traditional “basaan” as the country braces for a looming dry spell brought by El Nino.