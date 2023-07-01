San Juan holds Wattah Wattah festival

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA All dry for this year's Wattah Wattah fest Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2023 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Participants from different San Juan barangays perform during the street dance competition as part of celebrations for the “Wattah Wattah” festival at the Pinaglabanan Shrine on Saturday. Several activities such as the dance competition and the Santong Tao Float competition are in line for this year’s celebration of the Feast of St. John the Baptist in lieu of the traditional “basaan” as the country braces for a looming dry spell brought by El Nino. Read More: Wattah Wattah Wattah Wattah 2023 El Nino Pinaglabanan Shrine street dance competition /news/07/01/23/dotr-gets-loan-for-davaos-p734-b-bus-system/entertainment/07/01/23/vice-performs-at-gma-network-center-as-showtime-debuts-on-gtv/entertainment/07/01/23/showtime-debuts-on-gtv-in-grand-trending-style/news/07/01/23/3-arestado-sa-pagbebenta-ng-telco-cell-site-batteries/news/07/01/23/marcos-tells-dpwh-strive-to-finish-projects-within-schedule