Smart Araneta Coliseum lights up in yellow in PNoy tribute

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 29 2021 10:24 PM

Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City lights up yellow in honor of the late former President Benigno Aquino III on Tuesday. Aquino passed away last June 24, succumbing to renal failure secondary to diabetes.