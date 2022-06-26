Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Vatican designates Antipolo Cathedral an international shrine

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 26 2022 08:32 PM

Antipolo Cathedral declared an internation shrine

Catholic devotees visit the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo, Rizal on Sunday. The cathedral was recently declared the first international shrine in the country and the third in Asia through a letter received from Rome approving their petition last June 18.

Read More:  Antipolo Cathedral   National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage   Vatican   international Shrine  