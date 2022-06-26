Antipolo Cathedral declared an internation shrine

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Vatican designates Antipolo Cathedral an international shrine Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 26 2022 08:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees visit the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage or the Antipolo Cathedral in Antipolo, Rizal on Sunday. The cathedral was recently declared the first international shrine in the country and the third in Asia through a letter received from Rome approving their petition last June 18. Read More: Antipolo Cathedral National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage Vatican international Shrine /business/06/26/22/central-banks-must-act-quickly-on-inflation-warns-bis/business/06/26/22/norway-pays-tribute-to-victims-of-oslo-shooting/sports/06/26/22/volleyball-japan-ends-qc-leg-with-win-over-slovenia/sports/06/26/22/pba-tnt-looks-forward-to-break-as-injuries-pile-up/sports/06/26/22/filipinas-leave-it-late-in-comeback-win-vs-bosnia-and-herzegovina