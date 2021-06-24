Home  >  Life

San Juan celebrates Feast of St. John the Baptist

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 08:09 PM

Residents gather outside to greet the motorcade as San Juan celebrates its fiesta honoring the town’s patron saint, St. John the Baptist, on Thursday. This is the second straight year the city’s traditional "Wattah Wattah" Festival was prohibited as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

