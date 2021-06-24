Home > Life MULTIMEDIA San Juan celebrates Feast of St. John the Baptist Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 24 2021 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents gather outside to greet the motorcade as San Juan celebrates its fiesta honoring the town’s patron saint, St. John the Baptist, on Thursday. This is the second straight year the city’s traditional "Wattah Wattah" Festival was prohibited as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 San Juan San Juan fiesta Feast of St. John the Baptist motorcade multimedia multimedia photos /business/06/24/21/baboy-na-lokal-mabenta-na-muli-dahil-sa-pagbaba-ng-presyo/news/06/24/21/isang-karangalan-pnoy-inalala-ng-dating-gabinete/overseas/06/24/21/china-claims-taiwans-future-lies-in-reunification/news/06/24/21/ilang-kaibigan-supporters-ni-pnoy-napasugod-sa-times-street-para-makiramay/overseas/06/24/21/us-targets-5-chinese-companies-over-alleged-forced-labor-in-xinjiang