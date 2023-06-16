Home  >  Life

Selfie with Mayon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 11:11 PM

People look at the view and take photos with Mayon Volcano from Quintinian Hills in Daraga, Albay on Friday. The Department of Tourism has designated several sites it considers safe for viewing due to the recent influx of tourists hoping to witness and document Mayon Volcano’s activities. 

