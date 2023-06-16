Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Selfie with Mayon Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2023 11:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look at the view and take photos with Mayon Volcano from Quintinian Hills in Daraga, Albay on Friday. The Department of Tourism has designated several sites it considers safe for viewing due to the recent influx of tourists hoping to witness and document Mayon Volcano’s activities. Tourists flock to Albay amid Mayon Volcano's unrest Mga turista dagsa sa Albay para makita ang Bulkang Mayon Read More: Mayon Mayon volcano Quintinian Hills Daraga Albay /sports/06/16/23/pba-on-tour-magnolia-clobbers-tnt-picks-up-5th-straight-win/sports/06/16/23/finnegan-kvamme-to-join-yulo-in-world-championships/video/spotlight/06/16/23/alamin-ano-ang-unjust-vexation/news/06/16/23/abs-cbn-joins-google-ft-strategies-program-for-news-publishers/life/06/16/23/help-pours-in-for-dog-suffering-from-nose-bleeding