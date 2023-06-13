Admiring Juan Luna's once-lost masterpiece

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Juan Luna's long lost masterpiece on display ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2023 10:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors look at Juan Luna’s painting “Hymen, oh Hyménée” during the "Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero" exhibit at the Ayala Museum in Makati City on Tuesday. Dubbed by art collectors as the “holy grail of Philippine art,” the painting was last seen in Paris in the late 19th century, and now displayed in the country after 132 years. Juan Luna's 'holy grail' masterpiece found after century-long disappearance Read More: Visitors look at Juan Luna’s painting “Hymen oh Hyménée” during the "Splendor: Juan Luna Painter as Hero" exhibit at the Ayala Museum on Tuesday /spotlight/06/13/23/post-covid-vaccination-syndrome-what-do-we-know/entertainment/06/13/23/in-100th-episode-of-dirty-linen-teamresbak-retrieves-familys-remains/news/06/13/23/panoorin-ph-flag-ibinandera-sa-burj-khalifa/news/06/13/23/mga-dating-staff-inalala-si-ex-senator-biazon/video/business/06/13/23/philippine-shares-close-flat-at-6507