Admiring Juan Luna's once-lost masterpiece

Juan Luna's long lost masterpiece on display

Visitors look at Juan Luna’s painting “Hymen, oh Hyménée” during the "Splendor: Juan Luna, Painter as Hero" exhibit at the Ayala Museum in Makati City on Tuesday. Dubbed by art collectors as the “holy grail of Philippine art,” the painting was last seen in Paris in the late 19th century, and now displayed in the country after 132 years.