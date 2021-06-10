Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Crescent sunrise during partial solar eclipse in US Bill Ingalls, NASA Posted at Jun 10 2021 10:51 PM | Updated as of Jun 10 2021 11:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol building on Thursday as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse was only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. Read More: partial solar eclipse ring of fire annular solar eclipse Arlington Birginia US Capitol building multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/11/21/it-was-overwhelming-10-year-old-pinoy-recalls-successful-americas-got-talent-audition/video/news/06/11/21/duterte-malacanang-kieth-absalon/sports/06/11/21/pacquiao-to-fly-to-los-angeles-to-train-at-wild-card-before-sona/news/06/11/21/pdea-to-wait-for-solgens-move-on-cas-orders-to-remove-solons-name-from-narco-list/overseas/06/11/21/partial-eclipse-sweeps-over-northern-hemisphere