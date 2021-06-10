Home  >  Life

Crescent sunrise during partial solar eclipse in US

Bill Ingalls, NASA

Posted at Jun 10 2021 10:51 PM | Updated as of Jun 10 2021 11:30 PM

Crescent sunrise during partial solar eclipse in US

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the United States Capitol building on Thursday as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse was only visible to some people in Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada. 
 

