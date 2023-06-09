Rubber duck returns to Hong Kong

MULTIMEDIA

'Double Ducki' roosts in Victoria Harbour

Isaac Lawrence, AFP

People pose with two large inflatable yellow ducks called “Double Ducki” by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Friday. Ten years after a giant inflatable yellow duck captivated crowds in Hong Kong, the art installation, part of the Rubber Duck series that has appeared in major cities since 2007, returned to the city's Victoria Harbour to the delight of passersby.