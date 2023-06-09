Rubber duck returns to Hong Kong

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Double Ducki' roosts in Victoria Harbour Isaac Lawrence, AFP Posted at Jun 09 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People pose with two large inflatable yellow ducks called “Double Ducki” by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Friday. Ten years after a giant inflatable yellow duck captivated crowds in Hong Kong, the art installation, part of the Rubber Duck series that has appeared in major cities since 2007, returned to the city's Victoria Harbour to the delight of passersby. A decade on, giant duck brings a friend home to roost in Hong Kong Read More: rubber duck Double Ducki Florentijn Hofma Hong Kong Victoria Harnour /news/06/09/23/ph-japan-us-eye-1st-security-advisors-talks-next-week/news/06/09/23/phivolcs-captures-mayon-crater-glow/sports/06/09/23/tennis-eala-subdues-qualifier-to-reach-w25-madrid-quarters/sports/06/09/23/pba-on-tour-northport-takes-down-blackwater/entertainment/06/09/23/khalil-ramos-to-make-theater-debut-on-tick-tickboom