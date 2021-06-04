MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the Mother of the Philippine Flag

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A mural honoring Marcela Agoncillo, her daughter Lorenza, and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad looms over pedestrians and motorists along 15th Avenue corner Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City on Friday as the country celebrates National Flag Day. The three women were responsible for sewing the first Philippine flag in Hong Kong with the elder Agoncillo as the principal seamstress, earning her the title “Mother of the Philippine Flag.”