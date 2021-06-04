Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Remembering the Mother of the Philippine Flag Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 04 2021 05:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A mural honoring Marcela Agoncillo, her daughter Lorenza, and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad looms over pedestrians and motorists along 15th Avenue corner Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City on Friday as the country celebrates National Flag Day. The three women were responsible for sewing the first Philippine flag in Hong Kong with the elder Agoncillo as the principal seamstress, earning her the title “Mother of the Philippine Flag.” Read More: National Flag Day Marcella Agoncillo Lorenza Agoncillo Delfina Herbosa Natividad Philippine flag mural multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/05/21/1-million-more-sinovac-covid-19-shots-to-arrive-in-ph-sunday/news/06/05/21/business-mentor-how-to-innovate-in-your-business/business/06/05/21/sothebys-sells-first-nft-that-sparked-a-craze/overseas/06/05/21/famed-tiananmen-square-tank-man-photo-vanishes-from-bing-search-engine/overseas/06/05/21/mexico-mine-collapse-leaves-seven-workers-trapped