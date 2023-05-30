MULTIMEDIA

Students join Marinduque's Bila-bila festival

High school students clad in butterfly costumes perform during the Bila-bila street dance presentation in Baoc, Marinduque on Tuesday. Billed as the butterfly capital of the Philippines, Marinduque is home to a majority of the country’s butterfly species with butterfly farming regarded as one of the province’s major industries.