Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Students join Marinduque's Bila-bila festival ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2023 06:23 PM High school students clad in butterfly costumes perform during the Bila-bila street dance presentation in Baoc, Marinduque on Tuesday. Billed as the butterfly capital of the Philippines, Marinduque is home to a majority of the country's butterfly species with butterfly farming regarded as one of the province's major industries. Read More: Bila-bila Street Dance and Presentation Marinduque Boac butterfly Bila-bila