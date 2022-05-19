Home  >  Life

Taylor Swift receives honorary doctorate of fine arts

Angela Weiss, AFP

Posted at May 19 2022 10:42 AM | Updated as of May 19 2022 11:02 AM

Dr. Taylor Swift addresses NYU graduates

Singer Taylor Swift waves at graduating students during New York University's commencement ceremony for the class of 2022, at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Wednesday. Swift, who received an honorary doctorate of fine arts, is the commencement speaker. 

