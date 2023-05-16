MULTIMEDIA

San Isidro Labrador feast

Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia

Residents join the procession of the image of San Isidro Labrador in the villages to celebrate his feast day in Cavinti, Laguna on May 15, 2023. Some houses hung farm products and gave to participants to the procession, as a way of paying tribute to San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers.

