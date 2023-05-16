MULTIMEDIA
San Isidro Labrador feast
Artist Calupig, PonD News Asia
Posted at May 16 2023 01:00 PM
Residents join the procession of the image of San Isidro Labrador in the villages to celebrate his feast day in Cavinti, Laguna on May 15, 2023. Some houses hung farm products and gave to participants to the procession, as a way of paying tribute to San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers.
