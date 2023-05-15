MULTIMEDIA

Balbagan Festival in Negros Occidental

Andrew Altarejos, PonD News Asia

The contingent from Barangay Payao performs in this year's Balbagan Festival Street Dance and Arena competition in the Municipality of Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on Sunday. Barangay Payao was declared champion in the street dance competition, held as part of the celebration of the 451st Founding anniversary of the municipality and in honor of its patron saint, San Isidro Labrador.