MULTIMEDIA
National ID campaign goes to schools in the provinces
Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 12 2023 12:23 PM
A staff of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) collects biometrics from a student at the Papaya Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday, as part of the National ID School Registration Campaign. The campaign aims to increase the number of registrants from schools, which includes elementary and high school students, teachers and other school personnel not yet registered to the system.
- /overseas/05/12/23/trump-to-appeal-sex-abuse-and-defamation-verdict
- /entertainment/05/12/23/james-reid-releases-new-single-so-fire
- /news/05/12/23/queen-charlotte-stars-nagbahagi-ng-kuwento-sa-shooting-ng-netflix-series
- /classified-odd/05/12/23/youtuber-who-staged-plane-crash-faces-up-to-20-years-jail-us-officials
- /sports/05/12/23/lakers-expect-davis-to-play-key-game-6-against-warriors