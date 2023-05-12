MULTIMEDIA

National ID campaign goes to schools in the provinces

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A staff of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) collects biometrics from a student at the Papaya Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday, as part of the National ID School Registration Campaign. The campaign aims to increase the number of registrants from schools, which includes elementary and high school students, teachers and other school personnel not yet registered to the system.