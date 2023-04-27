Cooling off in Cavite

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cooling off in Indang, Cavite Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 27 2023 04:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People cool off and take a dip at the Prinza Dam in Indang, Cavite on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA warned recently of the possibility of hotter and more humid conditions in May before the rainy season begins. Expect hotter days in May before rainy season begins: PAGASA Read More: summer heat heat index swimming Prinza Dam Cavite summer Indang Indang Cavite regions regional news /news/04/27/23/mindoro-oil-spill-damage-hits-p38-billion-ndrrmc/business/04/27/23/relasyong-pangnegosyo-ng-malaysia-at-ph-mas-pinalakas/life/04/27/23/iba-ibang-klase-ng-kape-ng-ph-tampok-sa2023coffeeexposeoul/sports/04/27/23/folayang-keeping-close-eye-on-lightweights-in-one-fight-night-10/business/04/27/23/new-group-eyes-naia-rehab-pushes-p100-billion-proposal