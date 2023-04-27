Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off in Indang, Cavite

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2023 04:41 PM

Cooling off in Cavite

People cool off and take a dip at the Prinza Dam in Indang, Cavite on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA warned recently of the possibility of hotter and more humid conditions in May before the rainy season begins.

