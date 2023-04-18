MULTIMEDIA

Visiting San Agustin Church on World Heritage Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The fully preserved San Agustin church Retablo, a form of devotional painting, can be seen as guests tour the church museum in Intramuros in Manila on Tuesday, World Heritage Day. The Church of the Immaculate Conception of San Agustin in Intramuros, Manila is an inscribed World Heritage Site (WHS) in 1993 together with 3 other Baroque Churches in Paoay, Ilocos Norte; Sta Maria, Ilocos Sur; and Miagao, Iloilo for its unique architectural style that infuses European Baroque but adapted to the physical conditions of the Philippines.

