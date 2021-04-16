Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Community pantry pops up in Sampaloc, Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 16 2021 09:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber 62-year-old taho vendor Brando stops for a snack at the P. Noval Community Pantry in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday set-up by 33-year-old Toots Vergara and his wife to extend help to their community. Vergara says he and his wife were inspired by the initiative of the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City and were pleasantly surprised when other people started contributing to the pantry. LOOK: Maginhawa ‘pan-tree’ inspires other community pantries in QC, Manila Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 community pantry Toots Vergara Manila Sampaloc community service honesty system community /video/news/04/17/21/duque-says-unsure-of-current-covid-19-vaccines-protection-span-vs-variants/video/news/04/17/21/galvez-says-more-covid-19-vaccines-arriving-in-3rd-quarter-of-2021/life/04/17/21/frontline-nurse-shocked-and-touched-by-taylor-swift-gift/news/04/17/21/11-sugatan-sa-banggaan-ng-bus-at-truck-sa-iloilo/entertainment/04/17/21/maine-mendoza-apologizes-as-decade-old-tweets-resurface