Community pantry pops up in Sampaloc, Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

62-year-old taho vendor Brando stops for a snack at the P. Noval Community Pantry in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday set-up by 33-year-old Toots Vergara and his wife to extend help to their community. Vergara says he and his wife were inspired by the initiative of the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City and were pleasantly surprised when other people started contributing to the pantry.