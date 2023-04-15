Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Philippine Red Cross marks 75th anniversary Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 15 2023 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents, students, and volunteers of Marikina City form a cross during the “Walk for Humanity” marking the 75th anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross at the Marikina Sports Complex on Saturday. The non-profit organization has become one of the most visible groups in the country rendering aid and relief in times of disasters and calamities. Read More: Philippine Red Cross Walk for Humanity Philippine Red Cross anniversary /sports/04/15/23/uaap-ue-men-rally-past-adamson-for-win-no-4/news/04/15/23/doh-holds-health-fair-in-qc/life/04/15/23/visually-impaired-student-passes-bar-exams/news/04/15/23/chinese-envoy-alarmed-over-additional-edca-sites-in-ph/video/life/04/15/23/alamin-myths-vs-facts-sa-pagtutuli