Philippine Red Cross marks 75th anniversary

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Residents, students, and volunteers of Marikina City form a cross during the “Walk for Humanity” marking the 75th anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross at the Marikina Sports Complex on Saturday. The non-profit organization has become one of the most visible groups in the country rendering aid and relief in times of disasters and calamities.