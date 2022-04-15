Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Flagellation for 'salvation'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 15 2022 02:42 PM

Flagellants mark Good Friday

A flagellant is carried by people assisting participants to the tent of the Philippine Red Cross after fainting while doing penitence at Ligtong 1 Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Some Catholic Filipinos continue to flagellate themselves as a form of penance or devotion during Lent even as the Catholic Church discourages the practice. 

Read More:  Semana Santa 2022   Semana Santa   Holy Week   Good Friday   flagellant   Cavite  