Flagellants mark Good Friday

A flagellant is carried by people assisting participants to the tent of the Philippine Red Cross after fainting while doing penitence at Ligtong 1 Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Some Catholic Filipinos continue to flagellate themselves as a form of penance or devotion during Lent even as the Catholic Church discourages the practice.