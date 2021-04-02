Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Kneeling before the cross Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2021 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Priests and seminarians kneel before the cross at the Church of the Holy Sacrifice inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus as they celebrate the Passion of Christ mass commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. The mass was live-streamed on social media as religious gatherings remain prohibited due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. LOOK! The UP Chapel gets a makeover in time for Holy Week Read More: Holy Week 2021 Semana Santa 2021 Good Friday Seven Last Words mass Church of the Holy Sacrifice UP Chapel multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/02/21/daredevil-free-climber-scales-one-of-europes-highest-skyscrapers/news/04/02/21/ph-orthopedic-center-workers-seek-isolation-as-100-employees-contract-covid-19/business/04/02/21/philhealth-says-patients-admitted-in-hospital-tents-covered-by-covid-19-packages/life/04/02/21/filipino-devotees-self-flagellate-defying-ban-on-gatherings/overseas/04/02/21/pope-makes-surprise-visit-to-homeless-getting-covid-19-vaccine-in-vatican