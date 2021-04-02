MULTIMEDIA

Kneeling before the cross

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Priests and seminarians kneel before the cross at the Church of the Holy Sacrifice inside the University of the Philippines Diliman campus as they celebrate the Passion of Christ mass commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. The mass was live-streamed on social media as religious gatherings remain prohibited due to the ongoing enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.