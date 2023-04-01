MULTIMEDIA
Getting ready for Palm Sunday
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 01 2023 11:51 AM
Vendors prepare palm fronds in front of the Sacred Heart Parish in Quezon City on Saturday, the eve of Palm Sunday. FIlipino-Catholics are set to mark Holy Week, the most sacred week in the liturgical year, beginning Palm Sunday which symbolizes the return of Jesus to Jerusalem.
- /entertainment/04/01/23/rom-com-director-easy-ferrer-megs-sexy-flick-for-first-time
- /entertainment/04/01/23/the-glory-co-stars-lee-do-hyun-lim-ji-yeon-dating-reports
- /sports/04/01/23/gaston-embraces-challenge-as-psc-commissioner
- /news/04/01/23/suspek-sa-pagpatay-ng-estudyante-sa-cavite-dorm-huli-na
- /sports/04/01/23/nba-davis-propels-lakers-to-key-win-over-timberwolves