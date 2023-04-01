Home  >  Life

Getting ready for Palm Sunday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2023 11:51 AM

Vendors prepare palm fronds in front of the Sacred Heart Parish in Quezon City on Saturday, the eve of Palm Sunday. FIlipino-Catholics are set to mark Holy Week, the most sacred week in the liturgical year, beginning Palm Sunday which symbolizes the return of Jesus to Jerusalem.

