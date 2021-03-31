Home  >  Life

Pabasa in Paco, Manila

Catholic devotees participate in a "Pabasa" in Paco, Manila on Holy Wednesday. An old-age tradition that traces back to 1704, “Pabasa” is chanting of melodic phrases of the “Pasyon Mahal,” a narrative book on the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ done during the Holy Week.

