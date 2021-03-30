MULTIMEDIA

Reenacting the crucifixion in Batangas

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Filipino penitent Greg Meer is nailed on a cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's crucifixion, in Santo Tomas, Batangas on Holy Tuesday. Government authorities recently announced the prohibition of religious gatherings in NCR Plus during the Holy Week in an effort to arrest the rise of COVID-19 cases even as the Philippine Catholic Church is set to formally inaugurate the quincentennial celebration of Catholicism in the country on April 4, Easter Sunday.