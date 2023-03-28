MULTIMEDIA

Summer fun in Daranak Falls

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take a dip at the Daranak Falls in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, a few days after PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. Climate projections by the state weather bureau show that El Niño will begin by the third quarter of 2023 or between July and September, and will last until next year.