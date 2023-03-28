Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Summer fun in Daranak Falls Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 28 2023 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take a dip at the Daranak Falls in Tanay, Rizal on Tuesday, a few days after PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the country. Climate projections by the state weather bureau show that El Niño will begin by the third quarter of 2023 or between July and September, and will last until next year. Warmer days ahead: El Niño to develop in second half of 2023, says PAGASA Init ng panahon posibleng tumindi pa: PAGASA Read More: summer dry season Daranak Falls swimming El Niño /news/03/28/23/negros-oriental-sounds-alarm-on-rising-typhoid-cases/life/03/28/23/shopping-shorts-new-products-summer-promos-and-more/entertainment/03/28/23/lovi-poe-natuwa-sa-banner-ni-mokang-sa-batang-quiapo/sports/03/28/23/pvl-f2-logistics-secures-bronze-in-all-filipino-tilt/sports/03/28/23/beach-handball-team-seeks-longer-preparation-for-world-tilt