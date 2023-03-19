MULTIMEDIA

Colorful carabaos parade during festival in Sagay City

Andrew Altarejos, PonD News Asia

Carabaos painted with colorful designs parade during the 9th Livestock and Poultry Fair & Exhibits on Saturday, as part of the on-going 27th Sinigayan Festival 2023 in Sagay City, Negros Occidental. Sinigayan Festival is an annual thanksgiving event in honor of St. Joseph, the city's patron saint, showcasing Sagay's products and culture.