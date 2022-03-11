Home > Life MULTIMEDIA First live concert at the CCP ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 11 2022 09:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber As the whole country transitions into more relaxed health and safety protocols, the Cultural Center of the Philippines holds its initial live performance with the world-renowned Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera on Friday at the CCP Grounds. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 CCP concert live culture performance /life/03/11/22/jinkee-pacquiao-on-bashers-nagpre-pray-na-lang-ako/video/life/03/11/22/netizens-idinaan-sa-tiktok-ang-pagdaing-sa-oil-price-hikes/entertainment/03/11/22/nathan-juane-bagong-may-hawak-ng-gold-bars-sa-pbb/news/03/11/22/ka-leody-walden-nakipagdayalogo-sa-mga-magsasaka-sa-misamis-occ/video/news/03/11/22/marcos-duterte-nangako-ng-pondo-para-sa-college-scholarship