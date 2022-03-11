MULTIMEDIA

First live concert at the CCP

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

As the whole country transitions into more relaxed health and safety protocols, the Cultural Center of the Philippines holds its initial live performance with the world-renowned Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera on Friday at the CCP Grounds.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 CCP concert live culture performance