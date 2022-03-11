Home  >  Life

First live concert at the CCP

Posted at Mar 11 2022 09:13 PM

As the whole country transitions into more relaxed health and safety protocols, the Cultural Center of the Philippines holds its initial live performance with the world-renowned Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera on Friday at the CCP Grounds.

