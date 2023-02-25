Street parade brightens up Panagbenga Festival 2023

MULTIMEDIA
Panagbenga's street parade returns after COVID-19 hiatus
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 25 2023 02:26 PM | Updated as of Feb 25 2023 03:18 PM
Students wearing costumes dance during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 street parade in Baguio City on Saturday. The annual parade, returning to the city for the first time after due to COVID-9 restrictions, is one of the highlights of the festival where performers from various schools showcase traditional products, materials and dances.
