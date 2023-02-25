Street parade brightens up Panagbenga Festival 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Panagbenga's street parade returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Students wearing costumes dance during the Panagbenga Festival 2023 street parade in Baguio City on Saturday. The annual parade, returning to the city for the first time after due to COVID-9 restrictions, is one of the highlights of the festival where performers from various schools showcase traditional products, materials and dances.