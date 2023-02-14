My 'furst date'

MULTIMEDIA

'Furst date' at PAWS

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pet lover Grace Burgos and a rescued dog named Hawthorne go on their “furst date” at the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) facility in Katipunan, Quezon City on Valentine's Day. Organized by the animal rights group, “Furst Dates” allow pet lovers to spend time with rescued animals who lack human interaction due to the pandemic, as a unique and fulfilling Valentine’s Day experience.