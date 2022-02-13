Balloons and flowers for Valentine’s Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Balloons and flowers on sale for Valentine’s Day Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 13 2022 05:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vendors sell their Valentine's-themed balloons at the Dangwa Flower Market area in Manila on Sunday, a day before Valentine’s Day. Flower and balloon vendors remain hopeful that more customers will buy their products on Sunday evening or on Valentine’s day amid weak sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Valentine’s Day Dangwa Flower Market area balloons flowers /sports/02/13/22/pba-wright-saves-the-day-for-phoenix-against-tnt/sports/02/13/22/football-pwnfts-asian-cup-feat-inspires-young-azkals/entertainment/02/13/22/alexa-ilacad-taps-benedix-ramos-for-paano-music-video/sports/02/13/22/odermatt-silences-critics-with-olympic-grand-slalom-gold/sports/02/13/22/despite-tough-build-up-ramos-has-high-hopes-for-gilas