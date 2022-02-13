Balloons and flowers for Valentine’s Day

MULTIMEDIA

Balloons and flowers on sale for Valentine’s Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Vendors sell their Valentine's-themed balloons at the Dangwa Flower Market area in Manila on Sunday, a day before Valentine’s Day. Flower and balloon vendors remain hopeful that more customers will buy their products on Sunday evening or on Valentine’s day amid weak sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.