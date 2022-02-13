Home  >  Life

Balloons and flowers on sale for Valentine’s Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 13 2022 05:29 PM

Balloons and flowers for Valentine’s Day

Vendors sell their Valentine's-themed balloons at the Dangwa Flower Market area in Manila on Sunday, a day before Valentine’s Day. Flower and balloon vendors remain hopeful that more customers will buy their products on Sunday evening or on Valentine’s day amid weak sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

