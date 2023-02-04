Taking in the exhibits in Media Square

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Taking in the exhibits Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 04 2023 05:15 PM | Updated as of Feb 04 2023 05:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors enjoy and take in the exhibits in Media Square previously known as Art in Island in Quezon City on Saturday. The recently renovated museum is the largest of its kind in the country and features mixed media exhibits made in collaboration with digital experts from South Korea. Read More: Art in Island Media Square multimedia exhibits /sports/02/04/23/pba-maliksi-scores-30-in-meralcos-win-vs-blackwater/video/life/02/04/23/pasinaya-festival-muling-nagbabalik/video/news/02/04/23/pnp-benguet-tutulong-sa-paghahanap-ng-nawawalang-cessna/video/news/02/04/23/immigration-naghigpit-sa-custodial-facility-sa-taguig/sports/02/04/23/pba-simmons-scores-38-to-cap-nlex-stint-with-win