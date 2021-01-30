MULTIMEDIA

Drying buri for weaving

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A worker arranges buri fiber to be dried under the sun along East Bank road in Pasig City on Saturday before using them as materials for curtains to be sold between P350 and P550. Some small businesses still find it difficult to operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as quarantine restrictions have been eased.