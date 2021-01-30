Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Drying buri for weaving George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2021 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker arranges buri fiber to be dried under the sun along East Bank road in Pasig City on Saturday before using them as materials for curtains to be sold between P350 and P550. Some small businesses still find it difficult to operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as quarantine restrictions have been eased. Mga maliliit na negosyo sa NCR umaaray pa rin sa epekto ng pandemya Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 SME small-medium enterprise buri. handicraft /news/01/31/21/agriculture-dept-confirms-case-of-african-swine-fever-in-dulag-leyte/news/01/30/21/modified-gcq-pinalawig-sa-iloilo-hanggang-pebrero-28/entertainment/01/30/21/tama-na-isara-niyo-yan-vice-ganda-attempts-to-cover-throwback-photo-in-hilarious-moment/news/01/30/21/safety-not-guaranteed-doh-eyes-probe-into-bootleg-covid-19-vaccines/news/01/30/21/pnp-reports-30-more-covid-19-cases-in-police-force