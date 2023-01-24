MULTIMEDIA
Dragon dancers greet passengers in NAIA
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 24 2023 07:51 PM
Dragon dancers greet arriving passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque City on Tuesday, days after the Lunar New Year. China recently announced it will allow travel agencies and online tour operators to provide outbound group travel to 20 countries, including the Philippines, after considering COVID-19 measures and socioeconomic development.
