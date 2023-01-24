MULTIMEDIA

Dragon dancers greet passengers in NAIA

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Dragon dancers greet arriving passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque City on Tuesday, days after the Lunar New Year. China recently announced it will allow travel agencies and online tour operators to provide outbound group travel to 20 countries, including the Philippines, after considering COVID-19 measures and socioeconomic development.