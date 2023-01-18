MULTIMEDIA
Lucky charms for sale at Binondo
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2023 02:54 PM
A sidewalk vendor sells lucky charms and ornaments ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Pineapples called ‘ong lai’ in Hokkien, which means 'fortune come,' along with round fruits such as oranges are often incorporated in Chinese New Year feasts and decorations to symbolize abundance and happiness.
