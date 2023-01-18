MULTIMEDIA

Lucky charms for sale at Binondo

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A sidewalk vendor sells lucky charms and ornaments ahead of the Chinese New Year of the Rabbit in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Pineapples called ‘ong lai’ in Hokkien, which means 'fortune come,' along with round fruits such as oranges are often incorporated in Chinese New Year feasts and decorations to symbolize abundance and happiness.



