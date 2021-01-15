MULTIMEDIA

A prayer before the fiesta

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A devotee offers prayers in front of a crucifix, one of the artifacts saved from the fire which gutted the Sto. Niño de Pandacan church almost a year ago, on Friday, a day before the district celebrates the Feast of the Child Jesus. The first Feast of the Sto. Niño after the church burned down looks to be quieter compared to previous years after the city government prohibited street gatherings and parades as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.