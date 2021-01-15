Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A prayer before the fiesta Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2021 06:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A devotee offers prayers in front of a crucifix, one of the artifacts saved from the fire which gutted the Sto. Niño de Pandacan church almost a year ago, on Friday, a day before the district celebrates the Feast of the Child Jesus. The first Feast of the Sto. Niño after the church burned down looks to be quieter compared to previous years after the city government prohibited street gatherings and parades as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unang pista ng Sto. Niño de Pandacan, pinaghahandaan sa kabila ng nasunog na simbahan DOH appeal to Filipino Catholics on Sto. Niño feast: Stay home MPD maghihigpit sa pista ng Sto. Niño sa Tondo, Pandacan Read More: Pandacan Church Sto Nino de Pandacan Feast of Sto. Nino crucifix religion coronavirus COVID-19 /news/01/15/21/china-envoy-confirms-delivery-of-sinovac-vaccines-in-ph-as-early-as-next-month/news/01/15/21/lalaking-wanted-sa-bohol-dahil-sa-panggagahasa-sa-may-kapansanan-timbog/news/01/15/21/doh-pregnant-women-people-with-pre-existing-illness-may-qualify-for-pfizer-covid-vaccine/news/01/15/21/siya-itong-nagta-tantrums-makabayan-bloc-blasts-duterte-for-sexist-remark/news/01/15/21/enriles-former-aide-seeks-release-after-over-6-years-in-detention-over-pork-barrel-scam