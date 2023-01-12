Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila prepares for Feast of Sto. Niño Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2023 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians walk past the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Sto. Niño (Child Jesus), held on the third Sunday of January, is one of the most celebrated religious festivals in the country. Read More: Feast of Sto. Niño Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño – Tondo Manila /news/01/12/23/ndrrmc-10-dead-due-to-heavy-rains-flooding/life/01/12/23/celeste-in-darna-costume-at-miss-universe-prelims/business/01/12/23/edsa-libreng-sakay-program-to-continue-with-p13-b-fund/entertainment/01/12/23/yassi-pressman-shares-progress-in-fitness-journey/video/business/01/12/23/jobs-gap-still-seen-in-asia-despite-employment-improvement