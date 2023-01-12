MULTIMEDIA

Manila prepares for Feast of Sto. Niño

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians walk past the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Sto. Niño (Child Jesus), held on the third Sunday of January, is one of the most celebrated religious festivals in the country.



