Manila prepares for Feast of Sto. Niño

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 12:41 PM

Pedestrians walk past the Archdiocesan Shrine of Sto. Niño - Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The Feast of the Sto. Niño (Child Jesus), held on the third Sunday of January, is one of the most celebrated religious festivals in the country. 


 

