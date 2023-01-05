Offering prayers at Manila Cathedral

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Prayers for Pope Emeritus and to the Black Nazarene George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2023 09:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People offer candles and prayers in front of the Black Nazarene beside a screen showing the image of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on Thursday. Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor today at a funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Rome attended by thousands of Catholics. Read More: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Benedict Manila Cathedral Black Nazarene /news/01/05/23/ph-china-entering-new-chapter-of-ties-marcos-jr/business/01/05/23/smart-sets-up-sim-registration-booths-across-ph/video/life/01/05/23/catriona-gray-kabilang-sa-all-female-hosts-ng-71st-miss-universe/video/business/01/05/23/22-b-halaga-ng-investment-pledges-inuwi-ni-marcos-mula-state-visit-sa-china/video/business/01/05/23/vegetable-inflation-umabot-sa-pinakamataas-na-antas-mula-1999