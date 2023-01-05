Offering prayers at Manila Cathedral

MULTIMEDIA

Prayers for Pope Emeritus and to the Black Nazarene

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People offer candles and prayers in front of the Black Nazarene beside a screen showing the image of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on Thursday. Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor today at a funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Rome attended by thousands of Catholics.