New eats: Nobu Manila offers 'omakase' dinner to welcome 2021

Assorted Nobu Canapés. Handout

MANILA -- To welcome 2021, Nobu Manila at City of Dreams Manila is offering a special "omakase" dinner for two days, starting on New Year's Eve.

Priced at P6,210 nett per person, the meal brings out the best of Japanese-Peruvian flavors and includes a complimentary glass of champagne.

It starts with the chef's "zensai" selection to tease the palate for the six courses that follow. The Nine Assorted Nobu Canapés consist of Jalapeño, Salmon Karashi su miso, Lapu Lapu Tiradito, Eel Sushi, Shrimp Maui Salsa Sushi, Sashimi Salad, Pork Taco, Wagyu Gyoza, and Softshell Crab Roll.

The "omakase" continues with a trio of Nobu Sushi Cups, which are composed of a selection of White Fish Umamijime, Belt Fish, and Salmon Belly; and a sumptuous dish of Jumbo Prawn Wrapped in Phyllo with Truffle Aioli, Sake and Mirin Reduction Gelée, and Mushrooms.

Next up is a surf and turf duo of Unagi with Foie Gras and Avocado Tempura, and Beef Tenderloin with Amasu Sake Mirin Reduction and Crispy Leeks.

Ozoni Soup or miso soup with handmade mochi, which is considered an auspicious New Year's Day dish in Japan, punctuates the dinner menu before ending with Matcha Tiramisu with Red Bean Paste flavored with Gekkeikan Sake.

Located at Nobu Hotel Manila, Nobu Manila is the eponymous restaurant of world-renowned celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 8800-8080, e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit the City of Dreams Manila website.

