MANILA – While he does not mind the hilarious social media memes about him and his songs, Jose Mari Chan would rather be known as someone else instead of "Mr. Christmas."

In an interview on TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Wednesday, the singer-composer said he sees himself more as a "Little Drummer Boy" -- a messenger that announces the start of the Christmas season.

"I am sorry, but I don't want to be called Mr. Christmas... I don't want too much attention to be taken away from the real meaning of Christmas," he said.

"Ako, I am just the messenger. I am the little drummer boy that announces the advent of the Christmas season," he added.

Chan's song, "Christmas in Our Hearts," has become one of the biggest selling OPM songs in history.

His other classics include "Going Home to Christmas" and "A Perfect Christmas."

