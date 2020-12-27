BGC eats: High StrEAT shows how food markets can operate in the new normal

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- It isn’t often you see big names in the local restaurant industry side by side with home cooks and food stalls. High StrEAT, a collaboration between Mercato Centrale and Resto PH, has done just that.

Mercato Centrale just celebrated its 10th year of organizing the iconic food markets. One would have fond memories of having breakfast or early lunch after many fun runs in BGC years ago, or having a pre- or post- night out meal before hitting the bars and night spots around the affluent neighborhood.

Behind the scenes, Mercato Centrale was also the nursery that weaned many food entrepreneurs that into full-blown businesses.

“What we really where were a small food business incubator, we help small food businesses grow right. We bring them here. We mentor them. We incubate them. We teach them how to become to operate better,” Mercato Centrale co-founder RJ Ledesma proudly said.

The resulting lockdown from the pandemic saw a lot businesses close down. While the mom-and-Pop entrepreneurs were hard hit, the bigger restaurants were also in danger of closing because of the lockdown restrictions and the public’s fear of dining out.

Together with BGC, the group worked to get the necessary permits, set up proper protocols, and get the blessing of the Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19. Even the large open-air space right in the middle of Bonifacio High Street was offered by BGC to promote foot traffic and to encourage visitors that it is safe to come out again.

The old Mercato setup wouldn’t work in this time of COVID. High strEAT is a good benchmark of what precautions have to be taken for a safe socially distanced dining space. There is a limited set number of guests allowed inside at any time. Guests have to accomplish contact tracing forms before even being allowed in. Those waiting for a seat can wait outside on the amphitheater steps.

Once inside, guests can only go around High strEAT in one direction. There is a central dining area where your food is brought to you after ordering. As with the norm, diners cannot sit facing each other and each table only seats two people.

In an effort to minimize cash transactions, only High strEAT coupons can be used to buy food and drink inside the food market. Guests can exchange the unused coupons for money before exiting the food market.

At its core, High strEAT is a safe dining experience with the wide variety of choice one can expect from a food market.

It’s interesting to see how the locators, particularly the more established RestoPH restaurants, have adapted as High strEAT locators.

For instance, buffet giant Viking’s new brand, the Alley, has a selection of single serve portions of favorites from their food village.

Premiere steak specialist Wolfgang’s Steakhouse has used their stall in High strEAT as an extension of their restaurant in nearby One Bonifacio High Street. The stall is an ordering station that calls the restaurant once a customer orders food. Burgers and steaks are cooked there and are immediately transported to High StrEAT by a rider.

Food is still the main draw of High strEAT although there are some cocktails and libations available from Mexican food favorites A Toda Madre and El Chupacabra. If you’re looking for beer, have a Weihenstephen with sausages and raclette at Brotzeit.

Meracato wouldn’t be Mercato without the food entrepreneurs catering to the more budget conscious visitor. Barbecue and isaw are mainstays of Guagua’s Best and Mamay’s Ihaw-Ihaw. Mercato favorites like the Bagnet Rice Patong and the roast beef from The Beef Barn have also made it to High strEAT. There’s even a Potato Corner for those looking for a snack.

For dessert, there are desserts from the FRNK-BLK513 collaboration, milk tea from Macau Milk Tea and cookies and basque cheesecake from Twenty-Four. City of Drinks has affordable iced local drinks like buco pandan and sago’t gulaman. If you need a quick after-meal pick-me-up, there is single-origin cold brew from Grey Brew.

For food entrepreneurs and restaurants who’d like access to the Mercato crowd, Ledesma has an open invitation to try setting up at High strEAT as there are still spaces available. Some of the spaces are rented on a day-to-day basis and offer a great opportunity for those who’d want their business to take the next step.

High strEAT can be found at the Bonifacio High Street Ampitheater area near 7th Ave.

