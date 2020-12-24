Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for beer lovers

MANILA -- Looking for last-minute Christmas gifts for beer lovers in your life? Or maybe you just want something for yourself to add a festive touch to your socially distanced Christmas celebration at home this year.

Here are a few beer-related gift ideas this season that you can order for easy home delivery and have delivered as care packages to friends and family.

4-pack Craft Beer Christmas Gift from Elias

Give the gift of Christmas cheer with beer! Elias Wicked Ale’s and Spirits based in Quezon City has released limited edition Christmas 4-Packs that make perfect last-minute Kris Kringle exchange gifts or gifts for friends and loved ones. The 4-pack includes one each of the local brewers Half Full Ale, Suppa Fly IPA, Mixtape Pale Ale and Hop Boi Westcoast IPA labeled in festive limited edition Christmas Labels, so there’s no need to make an effort to do extra gift wrapping.

How much: P550 for a 4-pack

Where to buy: Order online at www.wickedelias.com

Christmas Beer from Mitchell's Backyard Brewery

Another perfect beer for the holidays. Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery, an award-winning microbrewery making fresh, honest, and delicious beers in Manila, is offering their annual Christmas beer once again. The sweet, malty "winter warmer" is infused with real cinnamon.

Order a 6-pack of the Christmas beers or mix it up with some of their other core beers like Mocha Stout, New England IPA, Citrus IPA, American Sunrise Pale Ale, or Backyard Harmony IPA. The elegant packaging and flavorful brews are sure to bring some Christmas cheer to your dining table. These also make classy gifts for clients and colleagues along with some matching Christmas themed food.

How much: P180 per bottle; P1,080 for a 6-pack

Where to buy: Order from Mitchell’s Backyard Brewery online order form. Pick-up and Grab delivery available from any Gino’s Brick Oven Pizza branches (Katipunan Ave., Salcedo Village, The Podium and Serendra).

Crate of 8 Holiday Pack from Nipa Brew

Nipa Brew has released a couple of special brews for this year's holiday season that you can get in a curated pack along with their core beers in their Crate of 8 Holiday Pack.

Holiday specials include the Chili Porter, a rich chocolatey porter with a light chili heat finish; and Tropical Stout, a smooth, sweet stout bursting with tropical aroma. The holiday beer pack also contains one bottle each of Take Me to Your Leader Scotch Heavy Ale, Release Me from Lockdown White IPA, Tropic Haze Wheat Ale. Sun Stoked Blond Ale, Drop Zone India Brown Ale and Fizzo - Calamansi Jasmine Tea Soda, so there’s something for every member of the family.

How much: P999 for box of 8 beers

Where to buy: Order from Nipa Brew’s Online Order Form

Media Noche Spiced Stout & Bisperas Peppermint Stout from Banayad Craft Brew

Looking for some distinctly Filipino Christmas brews? Check out these Christmas offerings from nano-brewery Banayad Craft Brew. Media Noche Spiced Stout is a beer inspired by the Filipino's love of coffee. Brewed with cacao nibs, vanilla and spiced with local chili, cinnamon, nutmeg to deliver the “banayad-hagod” drinking experience for your media noche celebration.

The Bisperas Peppermint Stout is brewed with cocoa and balanced with a hint of peppermint. Bringing childhood memories of fondness in peppermint candy canes and hot chocolate during the yuletide season.

How much: Unfortunately these beers are all sold out but check out the brewery’s Instagram account for updates.

Where to buy: The brewery's IG account

Curated Beer Gift sets from Drink it Now, Pare

Not sure what beer to get? Get some help from your friendly neighborhood beer experts to assemble the ultimate beer pack. Drink It Now, Pare, a premium beer-centric store based in San Juan, offers Manila’s largest selection of Belgian beers along with select gins and whiskys, can help curate gifts for your loved ones.

Send them a message on Facebook or visit their store to assemble your own pack, based on your preferred beer style. Assemble a pack of just wheat beers, IPAs, dark beers, or go by country of beer origin. The liquor store also sells glassware, Asian food items and non-alcoholic beverages for those who want to get some extra Christmas shopping done in one go.

How much: Price varies per pack

Where to buy: Order online from Drink It Now, Pare

