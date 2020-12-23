Ryan Cayabyab shares 'clever, unique' giveaway idea at daughter's wedding

MANILA -- Here's an idea that you may want to execute on your next "new normal" celebration.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab took to Facebook to share what he described as a "clever and most unique" giveaway during the wedding of his daughter Krina to actor-choreographer Stephen Viñas.

In his public post under the account name Myran Etorsa, Cayabyab said the newlyweds set up two stalls of farm produce, which were sourced from neighboring provinces, at the reception.

"Guests were given big bayongs to fill as much as they wanted. They also took home a packet of seeds and a potted ornamental plant of their choice. Ang saya!" he wrote.

In the comments section, Cayabyab said the idea was well-received by guests, who all "went home happy" after the reception.

"Guests attended a wedding and went to the palengke in the end. It was so much fun seeing them fill up their bayongs. People took their time... Konti lang naman [ang] guests so it wasn't magulo and the potted plants were so spread out," he said.

Among those who praised the giveaway concept were theater actress Menchu Lauchengco Yulo, singer-songwriter Odette Quesada, talent manager GR Rodis, and singer Jeffrey Hidalgo.

Cayabyab's eldest daughter Krina married Viñas, who previously joined the cast of "Ang Huling El Bimbo," at the Church of the Holy Family in Eastwood City.

Krina is a member of the popular Baihana trio, with Mel Torre and Anna Achacoso-Graham.

