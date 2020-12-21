Ryan Cayabyab's daughter Krina weds 'El Bimbo' actor Stephen Viñas

The wedding of Krina Cayabyab and Stephen Viñas. Photos from the Facebook page of talent manager Noel Ferrer The wedding of Krina Cayabyab and Stephen Viñas. Photos from the Facebook page of talent manager Noel Ferrer The wedding of Krina Cayabyab and Stephen Viñas. Photos from the Facebook page of talent manager Noel Ferrer The wedding of Krina Cayabyab and Stephen Viñas. Photos from the Facebook page of talent manager Noel Ferrer The wedding of Krina Cayabyab and Stephen Viñas. Photos from the Facebook page of talent manager Noel Ferrer

MANILA -- When the eldest daughter of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab got engaged on her birthday, December 25, two years ago, Krina Cayabyab naturally never imagined she would tie the knot amid the pandemic season.

Yet, on Monday morning, Krina exchanged “I do’s” with stage actor Stephen Viñas or fondly called “Tpen” by friends at the Church of the Holy Family in Eastwood City.

Krina is the eldest of two children of Cayabyab and singer Emy Punsalan-Cayabyab. The couple also has a son Toma, whose real name is Antonio Maria.

Viñas is a Theater Arts graduate from the University of the Phiippines. He previously joined the cast of the Eraserheads’ musical, “Ang Huling El Bimbo” at Resorts World Manila.

Interestingly, the altar date of Krina and Viñas also coincided with the 35th wedding anniversary of Cayabyab and Punsalan, who also received a special blessing from the officiating minister.

In 1985, the coupled tied the knot after meeting at UP, where she previously became his student. She was seven years his junior. He was 31 when they walked down the aisle.

Cayabyab wrote two well-loved songs for Punsalan. When she was still single, Cayabyab gave her “Araw Gabi,” originally recorded by Nonoy Zuñiga. The song was recorded and was distributed as give-away on the couple’s wedding day.

Later, Cayabyab also penned “Tunay na Ligaya,” another love song for his wife, recorded by Basil Valdez.

Meanwhile, Krina is a member of the popular Baihana trio, with Mel Torre and Anna Achacoso-Graham. In 2010, Krina graduated Bachelor in Music in Chorale Conducting, summa cum laude. That same year, she started teaching voice and music theory at the Music School of Ryan Cayabyab.

Established back in 1983 and originally known as the Ryan Cayabyab Music Studio, the school is now approaching its fourth decade of being a renowned music institution, where some of the finest names in performing also had their humble beginning.

Cayabyab had this interesting story before Krina graduated at the UP College of Music. Back in 2005, he became the commencement speaker at the UP graduation rites that April.

“Nakita ko ang init nu’ng graduation,” Cayabyab recalled. “Pero ‘yung parents ng mga summa cum laude, naka-upo lahat sa stage. Very comfortable sila. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Sana, ‘pag graduate ni Krina, sa stage din kami naka-upo ni Mrs. C.’

After five years, in 2010, Krina graduated summa cum laude and her parents were proudly seated onstage, where they waited for their daughter receive her gold medal.

In 2018, Krina finished the Musicology Graduate Program. She is also an instructor and faculty member at the UP Arts Studies Department.

In 2014, she wrote her first full-length musical, “Ang Huling Lagda ni Apolinario Mabini,” with book and lyrics by Floy Quintos and presented by Dulaang UP.

Related video: