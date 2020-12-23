Food shorts: Christmas platters, new dishes, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

LA PETITE FROMAGERIE TEAMS UP WITH GINO'S

For its fourth anniversary, La Petite Fromagerie teams up with Gino’s Brick Oven Pizza to create the Trufflata.

It’s a combination made in heaven as it combines one of Gino’s well-known burrata with the lusciousness of La Petite Fromagerie’s own truffle cream cheese spread. What you get is a parcel of textures that’s sure to please any cheese lover. Put it on top of a pizza, slather it on a crostini, make it the cheesy highlight of your pasta or salad—it’s sure to make any meal extra special.

The Trufflata is available in La Petite Fromagerie jars (P395) or in Burrata Kits via their website together with their other signature cheese spreads (TnT Cheese Spread and Kesovore), cheese plates, raclette packages, specialty butters, and even Swiss fondue. -- Joko Magalong-De Veyra

KUMORI COLLABS WITH SERENITEA, BLK 513

The latest in Kumori’s collaborations is the Okinawa Milk Tea Cake Cup which combines the Japanese bakery’s adept hand in creating light and luscious treats with Serenitea’s bestseller — the Okinawa Milk Tea. This festive multi-layered cake cup starts with a crispy crumble base, followed with alternating layers of fluffy sponge and creamy milk tea flavored mousse.

Not too sweet and sure to be a hit with milk-tea lovers, the dessert is priced at P79 per cup and can be ordered via their website, online delivery apps, as well as in stores nationwide.

Another collaboration, this time with BLK 513, is Kumori's limited-edition Melon Pan.

With the healthy charcoal activated influence of yogurt purveyor BLK 513, Kumori's famous Melon Pan gets a charcoal biscuit crisp on top while still having its trademark soft pillowy texture inside. With a luscious cream cheese center, a bite has textures and flavors from crisp to soft, and sweet to lightly tangy.

The Kumori Bakery Melon Pan (P68 per piece) is available for delivery as well as in Kumori Bakery and BLK 513 stores nationwide. -- Joko Magalong-De Veyra



BISTRO GROUP LAUNCHES NEW DISHES

Handout

The Bistro Group has launched new dishes this December, ranging from seafood and hotpot to pasta and all-day breakfast fare.

Fish & Co. is offering the Steamed Seafood Bucket (P745, good for 1 to 3 persons) and Salmon Belly in Tamarind Soup (P695, good for 2 to 3 persons). These new Seafood Broth Pots are available for dine-in, take out and delivery from Fish & Co.'s branches at Uptown Mall BGC, McKinley, and Trinoma.

Denny’s, on the other hand, has new diner favorites such as Chicken Teriyaki with two pancakes (P345); and the Filipino Breakfast Platter (P1,395) which consists of bangus belly, crispy pork, sausage, eggplant, saba, side vegetables, and three pancakes, which are good for two to three persons. Denny’s branches are open at Trinoma, Eastwood, Uptown, McKinley, Robinsons Midtown, Ayala North Exchange, and Vista Mall Sta Rosa.

Over at Modern Shanghai are new noodles and hotpots for three to four persons. These include the Seafood Hotpot (P1,198) with shrimps, fish fillet, tofu, crabstick, fishcake, squid ball, and veggies; the Beef Hotpot (P1,088) with tender beef, tofu, squid ball, fishcake, and veggies; and Beef Hofan (P888). Modern Shanghai branches are located at Evia, Trinoma, North Molino, and McKinley.

Enjoy Red Lobster's seafood holiday offerings which include the Ultimate Feast, which consists of Maine lobster tail, steamed wild-caught North American snow crab legs, signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi and fries, wild rice, and snow peas; and the Admiral Feast, which has Walt’s favorite shrimp, bay scallops, calamari, wild caught flounder, snow peas, cocktail, and tartar sauce. Each comes with two drinks for 3 to 4 persons for only P3,400 (original price is P5,295). Red Lobster is located at S’Maison, MOA Complex, and Evia Lifestyle Center.

Finally, Italianni’s has new bold pizza and pasta flavors by chef Josh Boutwood. Truffle Mushroom Pizza is topped with shiitake mushroom, mozzarella, gouda and parmesan cheeses and lathered with decadent truffle cream; while the Zucchini and Ricotta Pizza, is made with Alfredo sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheeses. There is also the Burrata, topped with plump and soft Burrata cheese, cherry tomatoes, and more cheeses like mozzarella and parmesan.

Its new pasta dishes, meanwhile, include Crab Caserecce (crab meat, crab fat, and lemon cream) and Spinach Gorgonzola pasta (pancetta, gorgonzola cheese, and spinach sauce). All these are available at Italianni's branches at Alabang Town Center, Evia, Vista Sta. Rosa, BHS, Robinsons Midtown, Eastwood, Greenbelt 2, Uptown Mall BGC, Conrad, Newport, Trinoma, and Cebu.

CHRISTMAS GRILL SAMPLER BY CINDY'S

Handout

Cindy's gears up for the holidays with its Christmas grill sampler, which features all of its best-sellers. It consists of four barbecue chicken quarters, eight sticks of pork barbecue, four slabs of pork liempo, kangkong atchara, and spiced vinegar.

Priced at P1,499, the platter also comes with a 1.5-liter bottle of coke.

It is available in all Cindy's restaurants in Northern Luzon, and its delivery hub in Metro Manila. For inquiries on Metro Manila orders, call (0917) 704-6121 or (0919) 079-5118.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES BURGER STEAK FAMILY PAN

Handout

For those looking for large family-sized platters to share this Christmas, Jollibee is now offering its Burger Steak in a family pan.

The Jollibee Burger Steak Family Pan comes in six pieces priced at P280, and eight pieces for P360.

It can be ordered for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery through Jollibee's app, website, or hotline, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood. Luzon customers can enjoy a free 1.5-bottle of Coke for every order until December 25.

KIEVIT OFFERS BEVERAGE SOLUTIONS TO PH FOOD SERVICE SECTOR

Handout

Kievit is offering a range of dairy and milk-based beverage solutions to the Philippines' food service sector.

The Netherlands-based company is known for products such as Instant Milk Cap Powder and bestsellers Vana Blanca 35C and Vana Cerea 32A, which have been top choices among both independent milk tea businesses and international chains.

The Kievit Instant Milk Cap Powder is a unique milk cap powder which can be topped or layered on almost any kind of drink or dessert. The Vana Blanca 35C is an all-purpose creamer, while the Vana Cerea 32A is a creamer specially developed for milk tea.

Recently, Kievit created 1kg SKUs for Vana Blanca 35C and Vana Cerea 32A. The smaller packaging size was specially developed to help business owners increase operational and cost efficiency through improved food safety and handling, quality assurance and inventory management.

Kievit products are currently distributed in the Philippines by Daffid Food Industries Inc., and are also available online at the Kievit retail stores on Lazada and Shopee.

LAS FLORES OPENS RESERVATIONS-ONLY RESTAURANT

Handout

The famed Las Flores chain brand has opened a reservations-only restaurant for those who want to dine in an intimate and exclusive setting.

Called Las Flores Dining Plus, the 20-seater restaurant features a contemporary and minimalist ambiance and offers a menu curated by Madrid-born executive chef Alfredo Rodriguez.

The selection includes pinxtos (Morcilla and Foie, Salmon TNT, Tuna Tartar, and Avocado Cone); starters (Croquettes, Smoked Burrata, Grilled Octopus); various paellas (from duck, negra and uni and crab); mains (grilled lamb, steak, chicken and fish), delightful desserts.

Its fine wine offerings include varieties from Spain and other countries, as well as various cocktails.

Since seats are limited, reservations are required one day in advance (no walk-ins, no take-out and delivery).

A minimum spend of P5,000 is needed to book a table, and guests are advised to pre-order and pay to confirm reservation.

Las Flores Dining Plus is located at 9780 Kamagong St. San Antonio Village, Makati City. For inquiries and reservations, check the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages.